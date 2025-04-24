GODFREY — The Godfrey Fire Protection District expressed gratitude to the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council and Godfrey Meat Market for providing lunch to firefighters following a morning of training on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The North Alton-Godfrey Business Council generously supplied lunch for all three shifts at the Godfrey Fire Department. The meal was prepared by Godfrey Meat Market, a local business that holds sentimental value for the firefighters, as their former fire station was located next door to the market.

In a statement, the fire district said the meal was “not only delicious, but it brought back memories” of the old station. The department added that being close to the local business is something they “truly miss.”

The Godfrey Fire Protection District thanked the business council and the meat market for their support, noting that their kindness means a great deal to the department and its crews.

