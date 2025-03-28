ST. LOUIS – Lars Nootbarr and Nolan Arenado hit home runs, while Sonny Gray threw five good innings as the St. Louis Cardinals won their season opener 5-3 over the Minnesota Twins Thursday evening at Busch Stadium.

The first pitch was delayed by an hour and 38 minutes, due to rain, but the traditional opening ceremonies, including the parade of the Budweiser Clydesdales around the field, and the introduction of the opening day roster via motorcade, as well as the living members of the Cardinals and baseball Halls of Fame, went off without a hitch before the rain hit.

Nootbar hit a two-run homer in the second to make it 4-0, with Arenado, the subject of trade rumors during the off-season, launched a solo shot in the eighth to give the Cards a 5-3 lead.

Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer for the Twins against his old club, while Gray pitched five innings, giving up two runs on four hits and struck out six.

The St. Louis bullpen allowed just one run in the final four innings, with Ryan Helsley earning the save.

The Cardinals start the season 1-0, while Minnesota starts 0-1, The two teams play again on Saturday and Sunday, both games starting at 1:15 p.m.

