EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department, Police and Public Works staff worked non-stop through the night and into the next day Wednesday to Thursday with Ameren Illinois crews to restore normalcy to the City of Edwardsville.

The hard work of these organizations, teamed with local tree removal workers helped get the destruction cleaned up quickly after heavy winds struck pockets of the City of Edwardsville. Edwardsville and Alton were hit harder than any other area on this side of the Metro East with the storm.

Grand Avenue and Elm Street were hit hard with tree branches that took down power lines.

“We had a series of more than 20 calls and all of our units were out immediately checking on locations,” Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said. “A number of calls reported issues near or on Montclaire Avenue, Grand Avenue, Randall Street, West High, and several others throughout the town. St. Louis Street was hit hard. We had several power outages due to tree branches on lines.”

Chief Whiteford praised the fire, police and public works group, Ameren Illinois, tree specialists, and community members for how they pulled together after a storm that spread damage throughout Edwardsville.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

