JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office confirmed no injuries were reported following a morning traffic crash involving a school bus.

The school bus was rear-ended by a truck Friday morning on Route 3 in Jersey County, before the Route 109 junction. Officials from the Jersey County Sheriff's Office could not comment to the number of passengers on the bus or their ages, but did say no one was injured due to the incident.

Traffic was reportedly closed to one lane following the accident.

