Nominations Sought for Heritage Tree Program to Honor Edwardsville’s Noteworthy Trees
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Environmental Commission is branching out with a program to honor the trees that are among the oldest and most notable in the City and to simultaneously raise awareness about the importance of preserving them.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Heritage Tree program is an effort to encourage the conservation of established trees, recognize some distinctive examples and to educate about the essential role trees play in a community. Residents and others who know of a tree in Edwardsville that might qualify for heritage tree status are encouraged to submit nominations for the program.
“With the help of the commission, I created a program that will help recognize and value the importance of our established tree canopy while honoring the heritage trees that add history and texture to the fabric of our community,” Ward 1 Alderman Chris Farrar said. “Edwardsville is the third oldest city in Illinois and a major goal of mine is to preserve as much as possible the character and personality of our great community.”
To be eligible for consideration, trees must meet one or more criteria in the following categories:
Sarah Cundiff, who chairs the Edwardsville Environmental Commission, said it’s been a goal of the commission to get the Heritage Tree program up and running to highlight the many ways that trees contribute to the community’s well-being. Beyond beautifying a city, they serve as critical habitats for wildlife, improve air quality, and provide cooling shade that helps to combat the urban heat island effect. The commission hopes to eventually showcase the heritage trees that are visible from the public right-of- way via an online map or listing. To submit a nomination, visit www.cityofedwardsville.com/heritagetree.
More like this: