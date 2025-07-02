EDWARDSVILLE – Nominations are now being accepted for the Tim Tighe SIUE Soccer Alumni Service and Leadership award to be presented to the most outstanding SIUE men's soccer alumnus.

The award will be presented at a ceremony in the fall, where the Jack Blake Award, SIUE men's soccer's most prestigious individual award, also will be presented.

The Tim Tighe service and leadership honor was introduced in 2017 to recognize contributions of outstanding soccer alumni that demonstrate the following:

Exemplary leadership, engagement and service to the game and/or program

Efforts with meaningful impact on campus or in the community

Commitment to the legacy of SIUE soccer

Nominations are being accepted for the Tim Tighe award. Click here to nominate.

