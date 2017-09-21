CHICAGO – Veterans and individuals with defense industry backgrounds from across the State of Illinois can apply now to serve on the Illinois Military Economic Development Committee.

Chaired by Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti, the Military Economic Development Committee —formerly known as the Interagency Military Base Support and Economic Development Committee— was recently reauthorized through HB3032 to better align committee responsibilities with changing defense and national security priorities. Governor Bruce Rauner signed HB3032 into law (Public Act 100-144) on August 18.

The committee will consist of 14 members who will serve a four-year term. Ten members will serve as representatives from the counties, or adjoining counties, of a current or former military base, while four at-large members must be Illinois residents who are veterans or have experience in defense-related industries.

The committee’s responsibilities include:

To preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations to the State of Illinois;

To encourage defense-related businesses to expand or relocate to the State of Illinois;

To identify emerging trends and support the long-term viability of the military and defense industry in Illinois;

To assist Illinois communities who have been or could be impacted by federal Base Realignment and Closure actions or other military realignments; and,

To be an information clearinghouse by providing military installation information and recommendations to enhance the military value of Illinois defense installations to the Governor, General Assembly, congressional delegation, and State and federal government officials.

“Our military and defense industries contribute nearly 150,000 jobs and $13.3 billion in economic activity in Illinois,” said Lt. Governor Sanguinetti. “In order to position Illinois for future growth, we need visionary leaders with public and private sector military experience to serve on the Military Economic Development Committee. I encourage all who are eligible to apply.”

To apply, visit www.illinois.gov/sites/bac/Pages/NominateForm.aspx. The deadline to apply is October 31.

