SPRINGFIELD – Do you know someone who has left a lasting mark on the outdoors in Illinois? The Illinois Conservation Foundation is now accepting nominations for the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Each year, the foundation honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to conservation and outdoor recreation across the state. Since 2002, inductees have included mentors who have introduced thousands to hunting, fishing and wildlife stewardship. These leaders have championed habitat restoration, clean water, and helped preserve our outdoor heritage for generations to come.

“These are the people who don’t just enjoy the outdoors, they make it better for everyone,” said Jenny Vaughn, executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation. “We’re proud to celebrate their stories and their impact.”

Nominees selected for the 2025 class will be inducted at the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala next spring. Visit the ICF website and complete the official nomination form to nominate an outstanding outdoors person by July 15.

For more information, contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation by emailing jenny@ilconservation.org or calling 217-785-2003.

To learn more about the Illinois Conservation Foundation and its mission, visit ilconservation.org.

