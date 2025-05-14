ALTON – The Alton Educational Foundation is pleased to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the Alton High School Wall of Fame Induction Class of 2025. Members of the community are encouraged to submit nominations between now and June 9 for deserving recipients.

The Alton High Wall of Fame recognizes excellence in a wide array of areas and individuals from any one or more of the following areas can be nominated:

Graduates of Alton High School (must have graduated prior to 2015 for consideration as a Class of 2025 Inductee) AND/OR Retired employees of the Alton School District AND/OR Article continues after sponsor message Community members who have achieved excellence in their respective field and/or community (can include, but not limited to, service fields such as business, the arts, education, healthcare, military service, civil service, nonprofit and others).

Community members are encouraged to nominate deserving individuals from any one or more of the three categories. Persons may also be nominated posthumously with the permission of the departed individual's family.

Nominations will be carefully and considerately reviewed by a community-based panel with recipients for the Induction Class of 2025 announced in July.

Wall of Fame recipients will be celebrated at a special luncheon on August 7, recognized at an Alton High public event and enshrined with a plaque and likeness on the Wall of Fame located in the auditorium/gym lobby at Alton High School.

Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, Alton Educational Foundation Director, shared her excitement for the program and the way in which it honors deserving individuals. "The Alton High Wall of Fame has already inducted so many remarkable individuals with outstanding accomplishments. The foundation looks forward to receiving nominations and inducting new members for the Class of 2025. It is such an easy, yet impactful, way for our community to recognize the talents and service of deserving individuals."

To submit a nominee, visit altoned.org and use the online form. Nominations are accepted now through June 9, 2025.

More like this: