EDWARDSVILLE – Bayne Noll got the ball rolling against St. Mary's Saturday morning.

His 17th-minute goal set the tone for what would become a 4-0 Edwardsville win over the Dragons at Tiger Stadium after the Tigers had played back-to-back scoreless draws against Alton and Marquette Catholic.

“It was big to score right in the first half because it led to our second half, scoring three more,” Noll, a senior, said. “The past few games had been scoreless and it hasn't felt that great; putting some away this game has really boosted our confidence.”

On Noll's goal, “I was making runs out wide, then I decided to make a run inside (towards the goal),” Noll said. “Alec Mills played it over the top and I settled it and was finished it. It's definitely a good feeling for the team.”

Noll has played soccer “since I was a kid – like around five,” Noll said. “My dad has played soccer his whole life; he wanted me to play, and I love it.”

As far as his plans after his graduation this coming spring, Noll isn't sure. “I'm not sure yet if I want to play college soccer,” Noll said. “I probably will, but I'm not completely sure yet.”

Edwardsville has two regular-season matches left before the IHSA Class 3A playoffs, against CBC Wednesday and Belleville West Oct. 10, both at home. “It'll be a tough game” against the Cadets, Noll said.

