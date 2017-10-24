EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville sophomore Cooper Nolan took advantage of a rebound and scored what proved to be the match-clincher in Saturday's IHSA Class 3A Edwardsville Regional final against Belleville West at Tiger Stadium.

The win sent the Tigers to the Class 3A Rock Island Sectional, where they will meet Southwestern Conference rival Collinsville at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal match which will be played at O'Fallon; the final is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday in Rock Island against the winner of the semifinal between Normal Community and Joliet West for the right to advance to the Oct. 31 Normal Community Super-Sectional.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is the second time I've scored a goal against Belleville West,” Nolan said. “I can't do it without (Jacob Mulvihill) hitting a shot off the (Maroon) goalie; I just followed it up – that's my job. I've got to score.”

Nolan's goal came at the hour and followed an eighth-minute goal by Bayne Noll that gave the Tigers an early lead.

Nolan is excited about the upcoming clash against the Kahoks. “I think we'll be going more prepared into this,” Nolan said. “Last time I think we under-estimated them,” Nolan said. “I'm pretty young for this, so I'm prepared; everyone seems ready and if one person's ready, we're all ready.”

More like this: