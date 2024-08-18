EDWARDSVILLE - Nolan Csaszar had a very good meet for the Sunset Hills Country Club swimming team at the 62md edition of the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship meet July 21 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville's District 7 Sports Complex.

Csaszar finished sixth in the boys 15-18 50-yard freestyle, having a time of 27.36 seconds, and was also sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:26.54, was sixth in the 50-yard butterfly at 31.54 seconds.

In an interview conducted shortly after one of his races, Csaszar felt that the Stingrays, even with very limited numbers, did their best and swam well all throughout the meet.

"Well, we're kind of limited by the number of people on our team," Csaszar said. "But I think the swimmers who are here are trying their best, and are making a good effort, which shows good fight on the team. It makes us look better."

On a personal level, Csaszar also felt that he swam well and gave his best throughout.

"I feel like I've done pretty good," Csaszar said. "I've broken a couple of times, but I know I could do better."

As a whole, Csaszar kept dropping his times in every meet he competed in this summer season, despite numerous weather problems that plagued the team and league this season.

"Well, I think I've done pretty good," Csaszar said. "I know that I've swam for (Edwardsville) high school team, and that's a lot harder. But I think I've been able to push myself with this team a lot."

And being used to swimming in an indoor facility, which he does for the Tigers, makes a big difference, both positive and negative, than swimming in an outdoor pool, as all the SWISA teams do during the season.

"Well, when you're in an indoor facility," Csaszar said, "the pool is easily changed, temperature wise, or whatever, compared to an outdoor pool. But there are certain limitations, like the amount of people you can have attend. But the Chuck Fruit can hold a lot of people, and allows all swimmers to do well, which is a big advantage."

On the traditional 1-10 scale, Csaszar rated his season highly, but also knows there's alway room to improve and get better.

"This season, maybe like a seven or eight," Csaszar said. "Always room to improve."

It's still a pretty solid season for him, and Csaszar credited his coaches for his improvement during the campaign.

"I'd agree," Csaszar said. "And I put in a lot of my works to Cohen (Osborn) and Owen (Gruben), as they helped me a lot, and improved my strokes."