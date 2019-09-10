BETHALTO - Civic Memorial senior quarterback Noah Turbyfill, had a great game for the Eagles on Friday night, with 14 of 17 pass completions for 192 yards and 4 touchdown passes.

Turbyfill helped put away the EAWR Oilers 43-6 to make CM 2-0 in the football season.

"Coach said let's start off running the ball and if it doesn't work then let's throw," Turbyfill said during a postgame interview." I am very happy that I was able to throw the ball tonight and was able to help the team."

Turbyfill throwing for a career-high four touchdowns. All of Turbyfill’s passing numbers came in the first half. Turbyfill threw two touchdowns to his brother Logan Turbyfill and two touchdowns to Kuran Parchman.

The Eagles have another big game this Friday when Cahokia comes to town. Civic Memorial is 2-0 and Cahokia is 1-1 after a loss on Saturday to Missouri power Chaminade.