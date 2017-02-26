TROY — Triad High School senior Noah Moss is currently carrying very impressive credentials as his high school basketball career winds down.

Moss, a very modest young man, is currently number two on the Knights’ all-time scoring list, trailing only Triad great Brad Droy, who was a first-team selection to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s All-Metro team in 1974-75 and played for some of the great Missouri teams of the late 70s under coach Norm Stewart.

But ask him about what his most special memory of playing for the Knights is, and he’ll say it was a very fun experience.

“I’ve had a lot of fun playing high school basketball,” Moss said in giving a very thoughtful answer to that question. “I mean, my teammates are so much fun to play with, all my coaches I’ve played for have been great. It’s been a very fun experience.”

In a post-game interview after Triad’s 51-48 win over Civic Memorial, Moss thought that the victory was a big one for the Knights, in the Mississippi Valley Conference race.

“Yeah, it was a huge win,” Moss said. “It kept up in the run for the conference championship.”

And the Knight win was more special, as it was the first game at the newly-renamed Rich Mason Gymnasium. The longtime Triad coach and administrator was honored in a pregame ceremony where the new name was officially unveiled.

“Yeah, it is great to win it for him,” Moss said. “I mean, getting to see all that ceremony was fun. It was a fun experience.”

With the Illinois High School Association Class 3A playoffs coming up, Moss’ goals for his team are very simple.

“We’re going to the regional championship,” Moss said. We want to hopefully make a good run in the playoffs, and I think we can do it.”

As for the future and college, Moss is currently undecided, but has talked to a number of schools.

“I would love to play college basketball,” Moss said. “I’ve talked to a few colleges, Greenville College, Monmouth College, Illinois College. But I haven’t decided where I’m going to play.”

Wherever Noah Moss does decide to play, you can bet that he’ll have much fun and be very successful in whatever he does.

