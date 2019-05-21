EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School swimmers Noah May and Porter LeVasseur both made their decisions for the next level of their careers after signing letters of intent to attend college at a recent signing at the high school.

May signed with Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., while LeVasseur will be going to Missouri State University in Springfield.

May saw his dream of swimming for a college team come true when he signed with the Bulldogs, an NCAA Division-II school, and is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’m attending Truman State, where I will major in computer science, and, of course, swim,” May said in an interview following the ceremony. “One of the things that drew me to Truman State was the smaller class sizes. I am very excited to swim for Truman State. While I enjoyed my time at EHS swimming, I am very excited to swim for a college team; that has always been a dream for me. And while swimming is important to me, I am ready to start studying computer science too.”

Tigers’ swimming coach Christian Rhoten is very excited to see May take the next step in swimming.

“Noah really had a fantastic senior year,” Rhoten said. “His butterfly and (individual medley) really came around early in the season. Near the end of the high school season, he was able to achieve the YMCA national qualifying time in the 200 (yard butterfly) in an intrasquad meet, which was a great accomplishment for him. He also had a really nice 200 IM at the sectional meet, going two minutes. We are very proud of his accomplishments and his decision to swim for Truman State next year.”

LeVasseur was also a very accomplished swimmer for the Tigers, and is also looking forward to swimming for the Bears, who compete in swimming in the Mid-American Conference.

“I’m very excited to attend Missouri State,” LeVasseur said in his post-ceremony interview, “and I’m very grateful to be able to attend there on scholarship. To be able to swim for them and receive the scholarship is great. I enjoyed the high school experience, but I am ready to be able to head off to college and start a new chapter in my life. Swimming for EHS was awesome, and I’m so happy that that experience has now led me to swim for Missouri State. I am currently undecided on a major, so I will be exploring possibilities of what I end up wanting to do.”

Rhoten also had much praise for LeVasseur and his achievements in the pool.

“Porter has had a really great senior year in the pool,” Rhoten said. “Previously, he was a multi-sport athlete, and this past year, he has really committed to training in the pool, and focusing on swimming. It showed with his sprint freestyle. In his 50 (yards), he was consistently going 21 mid, and 21.1 at sectionals and state, where he just barely missed finals. In the 100 (freestyle), he was 47 in season and dropped to 46 in sectionals and state. Later in the year, at YMCA Nationals, he went even faster, making the finals in both the 50 and 100 free, going 20.7 and 45.8 respectively. Porter has always marched to the beat of his own drum, but when he decided to focus on swimming, it really showed how much his training paid off in over a year. The coaching staff is thrilled with his choice of Missouri State. We think that it will be a great fit for him across the board.”

Rhoten thinks both May and LeVasseur will be great additions to their college teams and also thinks that they both bring much to the table for their schools.

“Both of them really ended up as leaders of the team this past year,” Rhoten said. “They were able to lead by example with hard work in and out of the pool, and they both have the opportunity to continue their swimming careers, and will be great additions to their college programs.”Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

