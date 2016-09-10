(Busch Stadium) For the second consecutive night, Kolten Wong was a key component of a St. Louis Cardinals victory. On Friday, his turned in one of the best defensive plays of the season with a glove pass to start a double play and tonight he drove in the winning run of the Cardinals 5-1 victory over Milwaukee.

Both his fielding and hitting are a reflection of an adjusted approach to the game.

“I’m not letting anything back,” said Wong after Friday’s game. “I’m not worried about making an error. I’m not worried about making a mistake. I’m literally just playing to have fun and enjoy the game.”

That play was an indicator of the confidence and enjoyment Wong has been playing with of late–a change from earlier in the season when he walked a tightrope of frustration and playing on eggshells that any mistake or missed at-bat could lead to reduced playing time.

“I tried the serious route and tried to be so serious and be that guy that everyone looks at, but that’s not me,” explained Wong. “I need to be loose, having fun and just allowing my athletic ability to take over.”

Keeping a positive attitude is something Wong has discussed and strived for in the past. But this time the change in mentality came from the overall frustration of his season.

“I think I’m just tired of people thinking that I’m not that good,” stated Wong, who said the feeling really ate at him while sitting on the bench. “I believe in myself to the fullest and I play this game the way I do because I believe in myself. I’m not the kind of guy that’s going to sit back and worry about making an error here and there. I know I can make these plays and I’m going to do it. If I make an error, so what.”

Conversations with the likes of Matt Carpenter and former teammate Jon Jay helped, but there was still one person Kolten Wong had to re-convince of his ability. Himself.

“Absolutely, because the season was not one to remember for me,” said Wong. “Now I’m starting to really learn about who I am as a person and as a player and what kind of player I need to be for this team. It’s been fun. These last couple of weeks have been really fun for me–it’s been the most fun I’ve had playing baseball.”

“Trying to just be so perfect, it ended up ruining me in the beginning. I told myself, I’m tired about worrying about perfect. I’m going to play this game as hard as I possibly can and make as much plays as I can. If make an error, so what. If I don’t get a hit, so what.”

Entering the weekend, Wong had hit safely in seven of his last eight starts and was hitting .344 (11-32, 3 HRs) in those games. And as noted above, his defensive play has been even more evident of the renewed enthusiasm.

“At the end of the day, this is a business and I understand that started off not good at all,” said Wong. “Playing with this new mentality, I just told myself I can’t control whether I’m going to play tomorrow or not. All I can control is how I play this game and my mindset on how I’m going to take this game.”

OQUENDO’S IMPACT

“It’s been huge,” said Wong of Jose Oquendo not being with the team this year. “Jose was kind of like a second Dad to me on this team. He always took me under his wing. Any time I had an error or play that I should’ve made, he’d always bring me in and we’d go over the play and talk.

“I still talk to him every once and a while, but what Billy (Mueller) and David Bell have done holding Jose’s position–they’ve done all they could and they’ve been helping us a ton. Jose is one of those guys, when he’d talk everyone would listen because we knew what kind of guy he was and DB and Billy, they’re doing the exact same thing.”

“I’ve grown so much just over this year,” continued Wong. “Not having him around, understanding that I’ve got to take the initiative to go out there and take extra ground balls and do those other things. Before, J.O. just told me what to do and I did it. And now it’s me understanding why he would do things to me and why he would make me do different things because he was just trying to get me ready for the game to make every single play that I possibly could.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI