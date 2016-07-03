(Busch Stadium) It’s only been two games, but after a seven game losing streak which was the longest at Busch Stadium since 1983, the St. Louis Cardinals have welcomed the recent turnaround, however brief.

“We played two good games of execution,” said Adam Wainwright. “When you catch the ball and have the timely hits you’re going to have a good chance to win games. Luckily, Jaime got us a rolling last night, I just tried to keep that momentum going. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

The desire to play better was there well before the Cardinals went from June 5th until July 1st without a win, so what was the difference? A player’s meeting?

“No, I don’t think we needed a team speech,” said Wainwright. “When you look at the games that we played leading up to this tw0-game set so far, I think those leading up two games were such an eye-opener for us that we had to get better. As a team, as an all-around team. We know that. There doesn’t need to be somebody standing up on top of the ping pong table telling everybody to grind harder, to catch the ball better, to pitch the ball better, and to hit the ball better. These are things we know how to do, we just have to do a better job of and we’ve done that the last two days.”

INTERNATIONAL SIGNEES

–The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the signing of 13 international free agents from yesterday’s first day of MLB’s International Signing Period.

Outfielder Victor Garcia is among the most highly-touted of the signees.

“Garcia has a high offensive ceiling with run-producing potential at a corner outfield position,” said Moises Rodriguez, the Cardinals Director of International Operations. “He possesses a strong combination of hitting ability and future power.”

At sixteen years old, Garcia is already 6-3, 215-pounds. He is a native of Barcelona, Venezuela and he bats right-handed.

A native of Cuba, 18-year old Johan Oviedo is also highly regarded.

“Oviedo has a plus fastball and a three-pitch mix,” stated Rodriguez in the team’s press release. “He projects as a top of the rotation starter who has an excellent chance to flourish within our system.”

Oviedo, catcher Carlos Soto, right-handed pitcher Enmanuel Solano and outfielder Diomedes Del Rio will be activated to play for the Cardinals 2016 DSL team; all others will be signed for the 2017 minor league season.

JOHAN OVIEDO (RHP)

18 yrs old

DOB: 03/02/1998

Hometown: La Habana, Cuba

6-6, 220 lbs

VICTOR GARCIA (OF) R/R

16 yrs old

DOB: 09/16/1999

Hometown: Barcelona, Venezuela

6-3, 215 lbs.

CARLOS SOLER (OF) L/R

16 yrs old

DOB: 10/29/1999

Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dom. Rep

6-2, 163 lbs

FRANKLIN SOTO (SS) R/R

16 yrs old

DOB: 09/23/1999

Hometown: San Cristobal, Dom. Rep.

5-11, 168 lbs

CARLOS SOTO (C) L/R

17 yrs old

DOB: 04/27/1999

Hometown: Los Mochis, Mexico

6-2, 220 lbs.

ALLINSON BENITEZ (RHP)

16 yrs old

DOB: 11/04/1999

Hometown: Chivacoa, Venezuela

6-4, 200 lbs.

DIOMEDES DEL RIO (CF) L/L

18 yrs old

DOB: 09/15/1997

Hometown: Caracas, Venezuela

5-10, 160 lbs.

LUIS MONTANO (OF) L/R

16 yrs old

DOB: 04/10/2000

Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dom. Rep.

6-2; 170 lbs

YOWELFY ROSARIO (SS) R/R

16 yrs old

DOB: 06/09/2000

Hometown: Santiago, Dom. Rep.

6-3, 165 lbs

ALEXANDER SAMUEL (OF) R/R

16 yrs old

DOB: 03/24/2000

Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dom. Rep.

6-3, 190 lbs.

ENMANUEL SOLANO (RHP)

17 yrs old

DOB: 09/23/1998

Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dom. Rep.

6-1, 160 lbs

JOYSER GARCIA (C) R/R

16 yrs old

DOB: 10/14/1999

Hometown: Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela

5-10, 165 lbs.

RODARD AVELINO (RHP)

17 yrs old

DOB: 06/03/1999

Hometown: Villa Altagracia, Dom. Rep.

6-1, 170 lbs

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI