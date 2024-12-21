EAST ST. LOUIS - Joyful musical and vocal renditions of seasonal favorites, festive costuming and feet dancing and prancing transformed Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts’ (ESLCPA) stage into a holiday treat.

The Performing Arts program hosted its annual Holiday Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 in the Multipurpose Room of Building D of the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Center.

ESLCPA students, ages 7-17, performed a series of musical and dance numbers.

Live music was directed by band coach Erika Johnson, EdD, featuring such vocal numbers as “How Far I’ll Go,” singers: Roasia Heideberg and Reagan Rogers; “Amazing Grace,” singers: Reagan Armstrong and Reagan Titley; “Frosty the Snowman,” singer: Raegan Rogers; and “Last Christmas,” singers: Meadow Coates and Reagan Titley.

Student dance performances included a delightful mixture of modern, Jazz, and hip-hop such as “Greater is Coming,” choreographed by Jay’Kayla Winford, lyrical jazz dance instructor; “Black Gospel Suite: The Color Purple,” choreographed by TaShayla Montgomery, Dunham and ballet dance instructor; “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” solo dancer: Coates, choreographed by Winford; and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” solo dancer: Karenza Cox, little elf: Xiamora Cummings, choreographed by Montgomery.

Guest artist Rosalind Denise Evans, of the Inner Ear Youth Orchestra, performed several selections on the violin.

Helping to oversee the production was ESLCPA Coordinator Jack Williams.

The concert marked the last one for Performing Arts Program Director Homer Simmons.

“Parents, teachers, students and community members, as I step into retirement, I find myself reflecting on the incredible journey we have shared through the Performing Arts program,” said Simmons. “It has been one of the greatest honors and joys of my life to work with your children, witnessing their growth, creativity and talent flourish over the years.”

“Together, we have created something truly special – a space where young people can discover their voices, their passion and their potential,” he continued. “It has been a joy watching their performances, seeing their confidence blossom, and celebrating their achievements. Parents and families, thank you for trusting me with your children’s dreams and for your unwavering support.”

“To the teachers and colleagues, your partnership has been invaluable in building this program into what it is,” noted Simmons. “To the students, you have inspired me daily with your energy, dedication and artistry. You are the heart and soul of this program. Though I am retiring, the memories we’ve created and the impact we’ve made together will stay with me always. I look forward to seeing this program continue to thrive and to cheering on your future successes from afar.”

Students performing in the concert included: Reagan Amstrong, Xiamora Cummings, Karenza Cox, Meadow Coates, Romia Heidelberg, Roasia Heidebert, DeMariyae Hubert, Janiya Jenning, Tamani Johnson, Leena D. Rogers, Reagan Rogers, Rosalind Rogers, Malia Scott, Honest Spiller, Faith Sussix, T’Azia Thornton and Reagan Titley.

The talented young dancers will perform at the 42nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon celebration from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in the Meridian Ballroom on the Edwardsville campus. Highlights of the luncheon include keynote speaker Donzaleigh Abernathy, the awarding of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards: SIUE Student Scholarship; Humanitarian Award(s); and Youth Essay, Poetry and Visual Arts Contest (for local youth), as well as a performance from the Performing Arts students.

The Performing Arts After School and Summer Program is supported in part by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

SIUE East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts has a long, rich history. The legendary dancer, anthropologist, and social activist Katherine Dunham founded the Center for Performing Arts at the SIUE East St. Louis Center in 1964. At its peak in the 1990s, the East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts provided year-round instruction to more than 1,000 youth and became a training ground for professional artists of all disciplines. For decades, the East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts has provided performing arts classes to students and community members to develop local talent and to cultivate a love of the arts. The program serves children ages 6-17. Students study beginning piano and guitar, drums, bass guitar, West African drumming and multiple styles of dance. Classes often culminate in musical and theatrical productions.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

