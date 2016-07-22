SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) has asked Nintendo to restrict the internet augmented reality game, Pokemon Go, from any of its IDVA Veteran Homes properties and will ask the public not to play the game on these grounds as well.

"We are concerned for the welfare of our residents and staff at the homes, as well as those playing the game. Reports have started coming in of distracted drivers on the grounds. We are taking this preemptive approach, in hopes of protecting all involved," said Dave MacDonna, spokesperson for the IDVA.

Since the game started, many people have been seen on various IDVA properties, playing the game. The IDVA has four Veteran Homes in Illinois located in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy, Illinois. A total of 900 Veterans live at the four Veteran homes. "We welcome all to come and visit our properties, but we prefer them to be aware of their surroundings and not hurt themselves or anyone else while on our grounds," added MacDonna.

