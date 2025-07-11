GODFREY – The Village of Godfrey would like to remind our residents that a ‘No Knock Registry’ has been created in an effort to reduce door-to-door solicitation.

“It seems that solicitation is more of a problem than ever, and while we can’t legally prohibit it, we have taken steps to regulate solicitation in Godfrey as much as possible” said Mayor Mike McCormick. These steps include a vigorous permitting policy for companies and individuals who solicit in Godfrey. Each door-to-door solicitor is required to undergo a background check completed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and is given a photo I.D. badge that must be on their person. “Anytime a solicitor comes to your door, the first thing you should ask is to see their I.D.” reminds McCormick.

In responding to complaints about the persistence and frequency of solicitation, the ‘No Knock Registry’ was initiated. Residents can visit Village Hall or can download the form from our website, www.godfreyil.org and send it through the mail to the attention of Jacki Clayton, Village Clerk. By including your name and address on our registry, residents will be given a placard to place on their door or window stating that the home is on the ‘No Knock Registry’ and solicitation is prohibited. Solicitors are given the list of addresses included on the registry; if they solicit at one of the addresses, the individual and/or company may be subjected to fines and prohibited from obtaining a future solicitation permit.

If any resident experiences an issue with a solicitor, such as not possessing a Village of Godfrey I.D. badge or knocking on your door in spite of a ‘No Knock’ placard, you are urged to call the non-emergency number for Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 618-692-4433.

