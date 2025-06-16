Listen to the story

SOUTH ROXANA — The South Roxana Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 200 block of Illinois Avenue Monday afternoon, June 16, 2025.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a mobile home. A box alarm was called, prompting assistance from the Wood River, Roxana, Mitchell, Rosewood Heights and Edwardsville Fire Departments. Meadowbrook manned South Roxana Fire Station.

Article continues after sponsor message

The mobile home was reportedly a total loss. All occupants escaped without injury.

Multiple police departments assisted by blocking off streets in the area as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Survival Flight Ambulance was also on site for fire standby.

It is unknown how the fire started.

More like this: