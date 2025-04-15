ALTON — Early Tuesday morning, a single-vehicle crash left a car stranded on railroad tracks near the old Amtrak station on College Avenue, prompting a response from local authorities and Union Pacific officials.

At 4:58 a.m. on April 15, 2025, the Alton Police Department was alerted to the incident in the 3300 block of College Avenue, where a vehicle had crashed through a protective fence and become stuck on the tracks.

Officers arrived quickly and notified Union Pacific to halt rail traffic in the area.

Despite these efforts, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said an Amtrak train carrying approximately 35 passengers struck the vehicle. He added that authorities believe the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of impact.

The Alton Fire Department confirmed no passengers or officers were injured, and the train did not derail.

The driver of the vehicle has not yet been located, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.

