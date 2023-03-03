'No Injuries:' Firefighters Combat Fire At McDonald's/Circle K In EdwardsvilleEDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department and several other agencies were dispatched to a fire at the McDonald's/Circle K in Edwardsville and Edwardsville spokesperson Cathie Hensley said everyone inside was able to escape unharmed. After arrival, the firefighters extinguished the blaze in a quick fashion.

The call to the Edwardsville Fire Department came in at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Chief James Whiteford said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Wood River Fire Department, and Madison County Emergency Management were visible at the scene. Firefighters continued to battle smoke issues even after the fire was extinguished.

The fire remains under investigation, Chief Whiteford said.

More like this:

Edwardsville Moose Lodge Donates To Local First Responders
Jul 16, 2025
OSFM Awards $5 Million in Grants for the Construction or Rehabilitation of Fire Stations in Illinois
Jul 16, 2025
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Hardee’s In Glen Carbon Blaze
Jun 16, 2025
No Injuries Reported in South Roxana Mobile Home Fire
Jun 16, 2025
Edwardsville Promotes Police, Fire Personnel, Approves Equipment Purchases
May 23, 2025

 