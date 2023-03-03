EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department and several other agencies were dispatched to a fire at the McDonald's/Circle K in Edwardsville and Edwardsville spokesperson Cathie Hensley said everyone inside was able to escape unharmed. After arrival, the firefighters extinguished the blaze in a quick fashion.

The call to the Edwardsville Fire Department came in at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Chief James Whiteford said.

Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Wood River Fire Department, and Madison County Emergency Management were visible at the scene. Firefighters continued to battle smoke issues even after the fire was extinguished.

The fire remains under investigation, Chief Whiteford said.

