(Busch Stadium) The 7th inning of today’s game provided not only the deciding runs in the Chicago Cubs 6-4 come from behind victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, but also one of the more unique plays to be witnessed in a game.

Pitcher Brett Cecil delivered what appeared to be strike three to lead off hitter Matt Szczur, who swung and missed as the ball bounced in the dirt. Catcher Yadier Molina bounced up to retrieve the ball for the throw to first, but it was nowhere to be found.

Molina circled and was still unable to locate the ball–which was stuck in the lower-middle of his chest protector.

Szczur was safe at first and a new ball was thrown out to Cecil. Home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott never examined the ball, but the question remains–what caused that ball to stick?

“I don’t know what happened there,” said Manager Mike Matheny afterwards. “I have no idea. Have never seen it.”

Due to the cooler weather, the suggestion of pine tar or resin to help with Cecil’s grip was raised. It did not provide any additional information.

“I have no idea what happened there–that’s all I can tell you,” reiterated Matheny.

“I don’t know,” echoed Yadier Molina. “I dropped the ball and the ball stuck to my chest, I don’t know.”

Molina took exception when asked if he puts anything on his chest protector or if the ball could’ve stuck in a wedge.

“Do I put anything on my chest protector to stick?” he asked. “That’s a dumb question.”

An explanation will have to wait from Brett Cecil, he had already left the clubhouse when media entered following Matheny’s press conference.

Here’s the video of the play:

Sure to be the most talked about play of the day… https://t.co/Z3PCQIzXaM — Brian Stull (@StullySTL) April 6, 2017

The inning then unraveled for Cecil, who walked Jon Jay and then allowed a 3-run homer to Kyle Schwarber. Kris Bryant then walked before an Anthony Rizzo single caused Matheny to bring in Miguel Socolovich from the bullpen.

–Lance Lynn started the game, going 5.1 IP, 5 hits, 2 ER, BB, 4 Ks. He threw 98 pitches-61 for strikes.

Due to Tommy John surgery, it was Lynn’s first outing since the end of 2015.

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports