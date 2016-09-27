EDWARDSVILLE - Sgt. Dennis Gunderson supervised a canine search of Edwardsville High School, Lincoln Middle School and Liberty Middle School as part of the Project DrugSmart program today and no drugs were found.

The search was done in cooperation with the Edwardsville Police Department, Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Troy Police.

"This morning, a canine drug search was conducted at Edwardsville High School, Lincoln Middle School, and Liberty Middle School and the search focused on the interior of the buildings, as well as students’ book bags," Dr. Lynda Andre, Edwardsvile Superintendent of Schools, said. "I’m pleased to report that there were no drugs found."

Andre commended students, faculty and staff for their cooperation during the search.

"Special thanks go to Principals Dr. Dennis Cramsey, Mrs. Beth Crumbacher, Dr. Steve Stuart, and their administrative staff on the professional approach used in conducting this search," she said.

Sgt. Dennis Gunderson also commented on how pleased he was with the cooperation of students and the professionalism demonstrated by our employees.

