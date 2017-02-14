HOLIDAY SHORES - No charges have been filed or injuries reported following a crash Monday afternoon into Gilliganz Bar and Grill, located at 7257 St. James Drive at an Edwardsville address.

Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said police received the call at 3:01 p.m. of a Ford F-250 crashing into the building. Dimitroff said no charges were filed, citing the incident occurred on private property and neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash. He could not specify possible property damage resulting from the crash, but did say the truck went into the establishment.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It entered in an area in which no one was standing," Dimitroff said.

A representative from Gilliganz said Monday's mess is being repaired, noting Gilliganz was able to stay open Monday and continues to be opened Tuesday afternoon.

More like this: