No. 23 Purdue tops Cougars 23-12

February 20, 2016 10:00 AM
Listen to the story

John Fahy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – SIUE wrestling won four of the 10 contested matches Friday in the season finale but lost to No. 23 Purdue 23-12.

Freddie Rodriquez made his SIUE dual match debut at 125 pounds and was victorious 16-10 over Luke Schroeder.

"He wrestled well and got a takedown right away but then gave up points at the end of the first period," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "He then turned around and got a six-point move to start the second period."

The Cougars, 5-11, also picked up wins from John Fahy at 149 pounds, Connor McMahon at 174 pounds and Chris Johnson at heavyweight.

"We came out and wrestled hard, which was a big key," said Spates. "The guys are starting to believe they can beat a team like that."

Purdue improved to 9-7.

SIUE will close of the regular season with Rodriguez and McMahon heading to the U.S. Western National Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"They both missed a lot of time," said Spates. "We're going out there to try to get some Division I matches for them to help them qualify better for the NCAAs."

No. 23 Purdue 23, SIUE12

Sunday, Feb. 19 / Holloway Gymnasium / West Lafayette, Indiana

125 - Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) dec. Luke Schroeder (Purdue) 16-10

133 - Luke Welch (Purdue) tech. fall Dakota Leach (SIUE) 23-7

141 - Danny Sabatello (Purdue) dec. Trevor Feagans (SIUE) 10-5

149 - John Fahy (SIUE) dec. Jeremy Golding (Purdue) 10-3

157 - Doug Welch (Purdue) dec. Erik Travers (SIUE) 7-3

165 - No. 8 Chad Welch (Purdue) dec. Nate Higgins (SIUE) 6-3

174 - Connor McMahon (SIUE) dec. Peter Andreotti (Purdue) 7-0

184 - Tanner Lynde (Purdue) pinned Derek Nagel (SIUE) 4:44

197 - Drake Stein (Purdue) dec. Jake Tindle (SIUE) 7-5

285 - Chris Johnson (SIUE) dec. Tyler Kral (Purdue) 4-2

Records

Purdue (9-7, 3-6 B1G)

SIUE (5-11, 3-3 SoCon)

