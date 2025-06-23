ST. LOUIS - Calista Stahlhut, a standout two-way player at St. Louis Community College (STLCC), has announced her commitment to continue her softball career at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Stahlhut made the announcement recently, expressing gratitude for her time at STLCC and excitement about the next chapter in her athletic journey.

Calista is a Roxana High School graduate.

During the recently concluded season, Stahlhut earned recognition as a NJCAA 3rd Team Utility All-American, highlighting her significant contributions both offensively and defensively.

Offensively, she posted a .393 batting average with 55 hits in 140 at-bats, complemented by a .448 on-base percentage and a .557 slugging percentage.

Stahlhut recorded one home run, 47 runs batted in, and 20 extra-base hits, including 18 doubles.

Article continues after sponsor message

On the pitching mound, Stahlhut logged 91.1 innings with a 1.15 earned run average, completing 13 games with four shutouts. She struck out 88 batters, averaging 6.74 strikeouts per game, and maintained a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 1.05.

Defensively, she demonstrated reliability with a .941 fielding percentage across 1,203 total chances.

Head Coach Kristi Swiderski praised Stahlhut’s comprehensive impact on the team, saying, “Calista is the kind of player every coach dreams of. Her work ethic, leadership, and ability to impact the game in every facet — offensively, defensively, and on the mound — set her apart. She’s been the heart of this team, and her recognition as an All-American is more than deserved.”

Stahlhut’s performance was a key factor in STLCC’s strong 37-12 record this season.

As she prepares to join the University of Illinois Springfield, her achievements at STLCC have established her as one of the program’s most dynamic and influential players.

More like this: