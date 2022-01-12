ALTON - Learn, Love & Grow has two "Cooking With Love" workshops for children set for Monday, January 17, 2022. The two workshops are set for 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on January 17.

Age ranges are 5-12 and the fee is $25 for the workshop. The dynamic Nisha Brown, founder of Learn, Love & Grow, will lead the classes. She has plans for 50 new community workshops and camps in the Riverbender Community Center for the coming year.

The morning workshop menu will consist of preparing bacon cheeseburgers, homemade french fries, and strawberry shortcakes. The afternoon workshop menu will be chicken pot pie, personalized apple pie, and old-fashion vanilla ice cream.

Brown stresses that the planning of the workshops begins and ends with following the State of Illinois Parks and Recreation Center guidelines. Face masks are required at the workshops for all participants.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keeping all visitors safe," she said.

“I would love for children to join in on all the fun and explore our world through food by preparing simple homemade dishes,” Nisha said. “Pack up your sibling, cousins, or best friend and join Ms. Nisha for The Lunch Club!

"Our cooking workshops are designed to give your little buddies the confidence of assisting in preparing simple dishes such as fresh salads, cookies, ice cream, and homemade bread to more complex dishes such as casseroles and soups. Our workshops help your children develop a passion for cooking and experience how good it feels to serve others.”

If you are interested in registering, please call Ms. Nisha at 310-403-8846, or to learn more visit RiverbenderCommunityCenter.org/Nisha.

More like this: