JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s bowlers brought a top 10 finish back in the IHSA State Tournament on Saturday night, placing ninth with a two-day score of 12,747.

Collinsville was 11th with a score of 12,579 and Lincolnshire (Stevenson) won the tourney with 13,361, followed by Rocktown (Hononegah) with 13,321. O’Fallon was third (13,240).

Jersey’s top five scorers were: Jeff Gump, 2,689, Jacob Freand, 2,664, Brandon Handler, 2,605, Dane Farmer, 2,395, and Kevin Mangrum, 2,394. Sophomore Greg Towell, freshman Mike Russell and junior Dylan Blackburn also made the trip. Freand, Handler, Farmer and Mangrum are all seniors. Gump, the leading scorer, is a junior.

Jersey head bowling coach Chris Skinner said the team has received “great community support.”

“It was a fun run,” he said. “We have people noticing now we have a bowling program. For a bunch of kids in their first time there at state to finish in the top 10, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Skinner said he expects big things next year from Gump. Gump finished in 21st place, while teammate Freand ended his high school career with a 25th-place finish.

The Jersey coach said he will miss his four seniors who have led the team this year. The four seniors are Freand, Handler, Farmer and Mangrum.

“The seniors are great kids to be around,” he said. “When I ask them to do something they do it. They have given a lot to the program over the past four years. They help each other out and cheer each other on when they needed it. That shows me a lot about their character.”

Freand and Mangrum are looking at the possibility of Lindenwood University to bowl next year. Skinner was not certain if Farmer or Handler would bowl in college.

“Any of the four seniors would be an asset to a college program,” Skinner said. “They are quality individuals and good kids to be around.”

