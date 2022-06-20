Ninian Edwards, NSDAR in Alton Announces DAR American History Award Winners
ALTON - 2022 DAR American History Award Recipients Ninian Edwards, NSDAR in Alton is pleased to announce the following eighth-grade students who have won the DAR American History Award for outstanding performance in American History throughout the year:
Alton Middle School – Mia Sanchez Cuellar and Jeremiah Harrison - Grace Massey and Haelee Moyer.
Evangelical School – Marcus Hoffmann and Jessica Eales.
Lewis & Clark Jr. High – Morgan Eberlin and Connor Strebler.
Mississippi Valley Christian School – Remi Sapp and Emma Steinhauer.
Our Lady Queen of Peace – Kaydie Everett and Allison Maher.
Roxana Jr. High School – Lilliana Ray and Logan Prater.
St. Ambrose School – Samantha Carter and Elisabeth Preston.
St. Mary’s Middle School – John Hornsey and Stephen Stobbs.
Wilbur Trimpe Middle School – Marlee Durbin and Jude Breyer.
Zion Lutheran School – Lucas Lorenz and Laila Earney.
