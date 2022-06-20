Ninian Edwards, NSDAR in Alton Announces DAR American History Award Winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - 2022 DAR American History Award Recipients Ninian Edwards, NSDAR in Alton is pleased to announce the following eighth-grade students who have won the DAR American History Award for outstanding performance in American History throughout the year: Alton Middle School – Mia Sanchez Cuellar and Jeremiah Harrison - Grace Massey and Haelee Moyer. Evangelical School – Marcus Hoffmann and Jessica Eales. Lewis & Clark Jr. High – Morgan Eberlin and Connor Strebler. Mississippi Valley Christian School – Remi Sapp and Emma Steinhauer. Article continues after sponsor message Our Lady Queen of Peace – Kaydie Everett and Allison Maher. Roxana Jr. High School – Lilliana Ray and Logan Prater. St. Ambrose School – Samantha Carter and Elisabeth Preston. St. Mary’s Middle School – John Hornsey and Stephen Stobbs. Wilbur Trimpe Middle School – Marlee Durbin and Jude Breyer. Zion Lutheran School – Lucas Lorenz and Laila Earney. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending