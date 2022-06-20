ALTON - 2022 DAR American History Award Recipients Ninian Edwards, NSDAR in Alton is pleased to announce the following eighth-grade students who have won the DAR American History Award for outstanding performance in American History throughout the year:

Alton Middle School – Mia Sanchez Cuellar and Jeremiah Harrison - Grace Massey and Haelee Moyer.

Evangelical School – Marcus Hoffmann and Jessica Eales.

Lewis & Clark Jr. High – Morgan Eberlin and Connor Strebler.

Mississippi Valley Christian School – Remi Sapp and Emma Steinhauer.

Our Lady Queen of Peace – Kaydie Everett and Allison Maher.

Roxana Jr. High School – Lilliana Ray and Logan Prater.

St. Ambrose School – Samantha Carter and Elisabeth Preston.

St. Mary’s Middle School – John Hornsey and Stephen Stobbs.

Wilbur Trimpe Middle School – Marlee Durbin and Jude Breyer.

Zion Lutheran School – Lucas Lorenz and Laila Earney.

