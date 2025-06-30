WASHINGTON, D.C. - More than 4,000 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution convened this week in the nation’s capital for the 134th Continental Congress, the latest gathering of the longstanding service organization’s annual meeting. The week-long convention consisted of business sessions, committee meetings, and social functions, and was topped off with formal evening ceremonies at which national DAR award recipients were honored. In attendance were Chapter Regent Paula Mattix-Wand, Chapter Registrar Diane Waldo, Chapter Treasurer Kathy Wilson, and Carol Borner, all members of the Ninian Edwards Chapter located in Alton, Ill.

At the Opening Night Ceremony, Chuck Leavell received the DAR President General’s Medallion for his musical achievements and advocacy for our nation’s forests. The National Defense Night Ceremony, celebrating our nation’s military personnel and veterans, welcomed Gina Bennett, counterterrorism expert and former CIA Analyst as the DAR Patriot Award winner. Other national awards were presented during the week to outstanding individuals celebrating excellence in historic preservation, education and patriotism. While at Congress, Ninian Edwards Chapter participated in Virtual Voting, learned more about the worldwide mission of the DAR by attending business sessions, and served as volunteers on Congressional committees.

“Continental Congress is a time-honored tradition and opportunity for our members to come together to share ideas and celebrate our country’s rich history. This year is particularly exciting as we prepare for our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Pamela Wright, President General. “Service to our country is at the heart of everything DAR does, and it is always inspiring to welcome more than 4,000 Daughters here at our historic headquarters in Washington, DC. Working together, we are dedicated to advancing historic preservation, education, and patriotism for generations to come.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The DAR Continental Congress is an annual gathering that has been held in Washington, D.C. since the organization’s founding. National, state and chapter leaders as well as other members from across the country and around the world meet at the DAR National Headquarters to report on the year’s work, honor outstanding award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.

###

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the Patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org.

More like this: