ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A nine-vehicle crash sparked closures of lanes of Interstate 270 near Interstate 64 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 12, 2025.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred around 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-270.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

MODOT said left lanes and the left shoulder were closed to allow emergency response and clearance of the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that no injuries resulted from the collision.

The area where I-270 and I-64 intersect is heavily traveled during morning and evening commutes by area drivers.

Traffic has since returned to normal, according to MODOT.

Authorities continue to monitor the area to ensure safety during peak travel times.

More like this:

I-55/70 Closure In Madison County Begins July 11
Jul 8, 2025
Full Closure Of Illinois 111 Ramp To I-270 Eastbound For Approximately Two Weeks
5 days ago
Overnight I-270 Westbound Closures Beginning July 1 Near Glen Carbon
Jun 27, 2025
Madison County: I-270 Lane Closures Begin July 18
Jul 16, 2025
I-55/70 Closure In Madison County Begins June 13
Jun 12, 2025

 