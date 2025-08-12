Listen to the story

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A nine-vehicle crash sparked closures of lanes of Interstate 270 near Interstate 64 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 12, 2025.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred around 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-270.

MODOT said left lanes and the left shoulder were closed to allow emergency response and clearance of the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that no injuries resulted from the collision.

The area where I-270 and I-64 intersect is heavily traveled during morning and evening commutes by area drivers.

Traffic has since returned to normal, according to MODOT.

Authorities continue to monitor the area to ensure safety during peak travel times.

