SPRINGFIELD – Nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow is coming to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Tuesday, August 12.

Crow’s is a career beyond dreams, with songs that defined the third wave of feminism, sweeping the pop charts without losing any edge and enough wide-open Midwestern joy to captivate the world. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales.

“Since 1994, Sheryl Crow has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in country-rock music,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “Her music lifts people up, brings them together, and we can’t wait for that to happen at the Illinois State Fair.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sheryl Crow back to the Grandstand stage after 29 years,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Her extensive music catalog will have every generation singing along to her hits.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets for Crow will go on sale Saturday, February 15 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $40 / Tier 2 - $45 / Tier 1 – $50 / Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $105

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More like this: