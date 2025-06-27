O’FALLON, Ill. — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital welcomed local high school students for a real glimpse into a career in health care. The High School Healthcare Bootcamp on Monday, June 16, was the first of three to be held at St. Elizabeth’s this summer.

“The High School Bootcamps give students interested in health care the opportunity to explore the real opportunities that a career at St. Elizabeth’s can offer,” shared Ericka Mulroy, Nursing Professional Development Specialist for Hospital Sisters Health System. “From learning about the different types of health care careers, to shadowing in fields that interest them and making connections with health care professionals, many of these students will remember this experience for years to come.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Students participated in simulated hands-on activities, such as CPR training, hand hygiene, sterile gloving, and much more. These hands-on experiences were led by our excellent nursing staff as part of the HSHS clinical career ladder program. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s is proud to not only encourage local students to pursue a career in health care but also to support our colleagues in advancing their career through clinical education programs.

The 19 students visited from local Metro East high schools, including Edwardsville High School, Mater Dei High School and Waterloo High School. The students shadowed in a variety of departments at St. Elizabeth’s, including the Emergency Department, Women and Infants, Surgery, Pharmacy, Respiratory Therapy, Laboratory and Radiology.

The St. Elizabeth’s High School Healthcare Bootcamps are free to all students thanks to generous funding from HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation

More like this: