CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nine SIUE men's soccer student-athletes have been named to the 2019 Academic All-Mid-American Conference team Friday. A total of 56 student-athletes were named to the team.

Western Michigan led the team with 13 total student-athletes. Both Bowling Green and SIUE had 10 selections apiece.

The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport.

SIUE's Academic All-MAC Selections:

Steven Bibas, Sophomore, 3.68
Jack Edwards, Sophomore, 3.55
Noah Heim, Junior, 3.75
Colin Hilpert, Junior, 4.00
Mathias Krigbaum, Senior, 3.29
Corban McAvinew, Sophomore, 3.91
Lachlan Mclean, Senior, 3.53
Jorgen Pettersen, Senior, 3.35

