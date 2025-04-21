EAST ST. LOUIS — Nine individuals have been charged with federal immigration-related offenses in southern Illinois over the past two months, according to U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. The charges stem from cases in Effingham, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties.

The defendants, all identified as illegal aliens, face a range of charges including illegal reentry after deportation and possession of firearms. Eight of the nine are repeat offenders, Weinhoeft said, noting that most had been deported previously and subsequently reentered the United States. The only exception faces a firearms-related charge.

“Every time an illegal immigrant unlawfully enters the United States, they commit a federal crime,” Weinhoeft said. “These charges show our commitment to prioritizing repeat offenders and those who threaten public safety.”

The individuals charged include Josue Lopez-Serrano, 35, of Mexico, charged with illegal reentry in Monroe County; Angel Carmona-Perez, 44, and Gaspar Lux-Lopez, 30, both charged with illegal reentry in Madison County; Luis Morocho-Minga, 42, of Ecuador, charged with illegal alien in possession of a firearm in St. Clair County; Pedro Ramos-Garcia, 36, of Guatemala, charged with illegal reentry in Effingham County; Andres Jimenez-Santiago, 26, Jose Ariza-Angula, 37, and Erick Roman-Roman, 49, all Mexican nationals charged with illegal reentry in St. Clair County; and Mayorie Fernandez-Ormeno, 44, of Chile, charged with conspiracy to commit access device fraud, access device fraud, attempted access device fraud, illegal entry after deportation in Madison County, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Article continues after sponsor message

An indictment is a formal charge and does not imply guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigations are led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with prosecutions handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dan Kapsak, Madalyn Campbell and Kathleen Howard.

These cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a Department of Justice initiative aimed at combating illegal immigration, dismantling cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protecting communities from violent crime.

Earlier this year, a southern Illinois jury convicted an illegal alien from India for involvement in an imposter scam that targeted elderly victims across the Midwest, resulting in losses exceeding $400,000. His sentencing is scheduled for May 29 at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.

More like this: