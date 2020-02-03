Nimish Jani of Cook County was elected to represent the 8th Congressional District on the Illinois Republican State Central Committee. The Committee is the governing body of the Illinois Republican Party and is comprised of members elected from each of Illinois’ 18 Congressional districts.

Nimish’s election followed a vacancy on the Committee after the resignation of former State Central Committeeman Ryan Higgins.

Nimish was elected by a weighted vote of the Republican county chairman who represent the 8th Congressional District, which includes Cook, DuPage, and Kane counties. The weighted vote is determined by the number of Republican primary voters who cast a ballot in each county during the previous Republican Primary Election.

Applications to the position were made open to the public after Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider declared the position vacant last month. The Republican county chairman in the district convened a meeting this past weekend and heard testimony from each of the two applicants to the position, followed by a question and answer session. After deliberation, the county chairman elected Nimish Jani to the Illinois Republican State Central Committee.

“I’d like to thank the Republican County Chairmen of the 8th Congressional District for running a smooth and transparent process to fill the vacancy. The Chairman acted quickly and professionally to ensure the 8th congressional district’s representation on the Illinois Republican Party State Central Committee,” said Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider. “Nimish is a leader in his community and I look forward to working with him to grow our party, engage diverse communities and expand our party’s big tent. I know Nimish will be an important part of our work electing Republicans up and down the ticket in 2020.”

