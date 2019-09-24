MADISON, Ill. – Albert Nilsson leads SIUE golf after the first two rounds of its home tournament, the Derek Dolenc Invitational presented by DoubleTree Hotels.

The Cougars are eighth after the first day at Gateway National Golf Links. SIUE has a 584. Three Ohio Valley Conference schools sit atop the team leaderboard. UT Martin leads the way with a 563 (-5). Tennessee Tech (576) and Belmont (577) are second and third, respectively.

Nilsson sits at 140 (-2) and is tied for fifth. Brooks Jungbluth is tied for 19th at 143 (+1). He is playing as an individual. Tanner Collins and Parker McEachern, who also is playing as an individual, are tied for 32nd at 147. Luke Ludwig and Presley Mackelburg are tied for 48th at 149. Connor Neighbors, the Cougars' final individual, is tied for 88th at 158. Peder Lehmann Brunnsjö has a 160 and is tied for 94th.

Southern Utah's Jake Vincent and UT Martin's Tate Chumley are leading the tournament and are both five-under par.

The final 18-hole round gets underway Tuesday morning at Gateway.