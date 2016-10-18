Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Nikki Tillman of the Transitional Care Unit is the winner of Alton Memorial Hospital’s October Employee Recognition Award. Nikki is congratulated by AMH President Dave Braasch, TCU supervisor Pam Colley and TCU manager Sue Walker.

Her co-workers say that “Nikki always has a smile on her face. She is always willing to help any of her co-workers. Nikki is a reliable asset to have here on TCU and at AMH. She helps all of our patients. Nikki has great organizational skills. She goes above and beyond to make sure things are ready when patients and doctors come to the floor.”

