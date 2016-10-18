 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Nikki Tillman of the Transitional Care Unit is the winner of Alton Memorial Hospital’s October Employee Recognition Award. Nikki is congratulated by AMH President Dave Braasch, TCU supervisor Pam Colley and TCU manager Sue Walker.

Her co-workers say that “Nikki always has a smile on her face. She is always willing to help any of her co-workers. Nikki is a reliable asset to have here on TCU and at AMH. She helps all of our patients. Nikki has great organizational skills. She goes above and beyond to make sure things are ready when patients and doctors come to the floor.”

More like this:

Nov 6, 2024 - Budzinski Reelected to Congress in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District

Nov 7, 2024 - ICYMI: Budzinski Wins By More Than 15 Points in IL-13

Oct 21, 2024 - Congresswomen Budzinski and Brownley At Chestnut Health Systems In Belleville Visit to Highlight Veteran Services Investment

3 days ago - Budzinski Calls Out Predatory Drug Middlemen for Squeezing Out Rural Community Pharmacists

Today - Budzinski Helps Pass Bipartisan Bill to Improve Home Health Care Options for Veterans  

 