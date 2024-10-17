JERSEYVILLE - Things are getting spooky in Jerseyville as local businesses and vendors welcome the Halloween season with a special “Nightmare on State Street” event on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 from 5 to 8 p.m.



Throughout the evening, several Jerseyville businesses are joining in on the festive fun with discounts, specialty drinks, local vendors, photo opportunities, and more.



The Jersey County Historical Society will host self-guided “Dearly Departed” tours at the Cheney Mansion from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors can learn more about the funerary, mourning, and embalming customs of the city’s past for just $5 each (payable to a Historical Society volunteer upon arrival). With the rest of the mansion also available to tour, attendees can get an inside look at one of Jerseyville’s most historically significant homes. All proceeds will support the ongoing restoration of the Cheney Mansion.

DJ's Pub & Grill will be serving a special fall-festive cocktail, “Apple Pie on the Rocks,” for just $3.50 alongside half-priced appetizers during “Nightmare on State Street.” Visitors can also enjoy live musical entertainment from William Eimer.

Charcoal House Tavern is offering a spooky spin on their own cocktail with the “Ghoul's Blood Cocktail” for $6 (or the non-alcoholic Ghoul's Blood Mocktail for the kids). Guests can also enjoy $5 off a pepperloin kabob meal with two sides during the event hours from 5 to 8 p.m. George's Pub & Grill will be serving up their own “Beetlejuice Margarita” crafted specially for “Nightmare on State Street.”

Fans of the classic Halloween film “Hocus Pocus” should stop by the Jerseyville Knights of Columbus Hall for a photo with the “Sanderson Sisters” from 5 to 7 p.m. while supporting a good cause. The cost is just $5 each (cash only) with all proceeds benefiting the Riverbend Humane Society no-kill animal shelter. While there, be sure to stop by the bar side of the KC hall for a “Halloween Vampire Punch” Mocktail, a festive non-alcoholic drink with an optional gummy worm topping.

Several shops are also offering sales just in time for fall wardrobe changes. Among them are the boutique Ivy + Blush, which is offering visitors a free gift with a $100 purchase. Visitors will also get “Ivy + Blush Bucks” with any purchase, their in-store currency to use on future shopping visits.

The Sunshine Boutique, with goods from over 20 local vendors, will offer 20% off items from select vendors during the event. Trivia fans who like saving money can stop by All About You Beauty Bar & Boutique for some Halloween Trivia, with a chance to win a prize or discount while browsing their latest arrivals of the season.

“Nightmare on State Street” also marks the perfect opportunity to secure some new shirts from Julie's Graphics, as all pre-printed in-store apparel is 20% off throughout the event. Those in need of some updated fall footwear can swing into Linn's Shoes, a Jerseyville staple since 1966, for 30% off all boots (excluding Red Wing) and 20% off all other inventory.

Swing around to the rear entrance of the Linn’s Shoes building to enter TcaDesigns, where you’ll find 20% off select fall and Halloween T-shirts and free reusable bags with each purchase (while supplies last). Visitors ages 21 and up can also enjoy a “Poison Apple Sangria” at the shop.

Lavender Lane Florist & Gifts will have free gifts for each visitor who makes a $100 purchase, as well as 10% discounts on all fall decor. Beyond The Backyard Gate LLC, offering everything from antiques to home decor and furniture, will also have discounts running on select items storewide.

“Nightmare on State Street” will also feature a wide variety of local vendors, with more details about each and their offerings available here. The event is hosted by the Jersey County Business Association, with more information and updates on the event Facebook page.

