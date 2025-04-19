PONTOON BEACH – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that nightly ramp closures at the Interstate 270/Illinois 111 interchange in Madison County will begin, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Monday, April 21, 2025.

The closures are necessary for pavement patching. Each ramp will be closed for one night and reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning. All ramps will remain open daily between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. throughout the project.

The anticipated order of ramp closures is:

Northbound Illinois 111 to eastbound I-270

Westbound I-270 to southbound Illinois 111

Westbound I-270 to northbound Illinois 111

Southbound Illinois 111 to eastbound I-270

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during these closures. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

