Which is more affordable–spending money or talent? Checking in from the General Manager’s meetings in Arizona, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale believes the St. Louis Cardinals are in a position to do either to improve their club for 2017.

And if the first domino to fall remains centerfield, he believes that it won’t take $17 million per year to land the likes of a free agent like Dexter Fowler.

“Remember last year, he got offered by the Orioles right around 3 years at $34-35 (million)–and that was his high offer,” reminded Nightengale. “He’s a year older now but he’s coming off the World Series, so I would expect three years around $40-45 (million). He’s not going to get 17 a year, in return, you get a multi-year contract out of it.”

Making a trade for a centerfielder like Charlie Blackmon or Adam Eaton would require some prospects, but there’s also talent on the big league roster–like a Matt Adams, who would be relegated to bench duty with Matt Carpenter as the starting first baseman.

“Yeah, he could certainly be part of a package deal,” said Nightengale. “He’s too young of a player to be sitting on the bench, so I’m sure he’d like to be moved if he’s not starting. I could see him being moved as part of a big package. A team needing a DH or first baseman–he’s perfect. He’s shown he can hit off the bench too, but you hate to use that role for a guy that young.”

And unlike most, Bob Nightengale doesn’t think the St. Louis Cardinals will trade Jaime Garcia.

“I’m of the opinion that they brought him back because he’s got some value,” said Nightengale. “My thing is, everybody says they think (Mozeliak) is going to trade him, I believe the Cardinals keep him and they trade another starter who has more trade value. I think that’s the benefit of a Jaime Garcia, you can trade one of the other big boys and slide him into the number five-spot.”

So who would one of those other “big boys” be from the rotation that could be moved?

“They’re not going to trade Wainwright, obviously,” answered Nightengale.” You’d probably say Wacha–taking a chance on him…he’d probably have the most value of a guy who that could be available. I’m not sure they trade him, but I would think they’d certainly listen on everybody, including him. But he might be one of those guys where if the Cardinals think ‘we’re not sure he can be a durable starter again’ then I think they move him in a heartbeat.”

Furthering an earlier post on Twitter (@BNightengale), Nightengale also explained what “closer” meant in terms of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred reaching a decision on any possible sanctions regarding the Cardinals hacking incident with the Houston Astros.

“Yeah, he’s at the 10-yard line right now,” explained Nightengale. “The owners meetings are next week in Chicago, winter meetings, so a couple of weeks after that. I would think between the owner’s meetings and the Winter Meetings. Maybe next Friday would probably be the earliest.”

“I don’t think it’s going to a be stiff penalty, I really don’t,” continued Nightengale. “Unless they find out more people were involved and knew about it. If it was just the one guy, if it was just Correa, then they think he served his penalty–he’s got to spend the next three and half years in prison and never to be back in baseball again. That’s a pretty good penalty itself just on him, so I’m not sure how many more sanctions they would do against the ball club itself.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt/UPI