The first big free agent domino of this off-season fell earlier today as Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe broke the news David Price had agreed to a 7-year deal with the Boston Red Sox worth $217 million.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale furthered the story with information that St. Louis finished second behind Boston, noting that as of Tuesday morning Price actually believed he was going to become a Cardinal.

“Yeah, he really did,” shared Nightengale later by phone. “He had met and talked with Mozeliak and Bill DeWitt. He really wanted to be a Cardinal, but the Red Sox needed a decision by today because Zack Greinke said he needed a decision and they didn’t want to lose both those guys, so they upped their offer and really made it impossible for the Cardinals to come that close. They were runner-up, but it was still a good distance.”

According to Nightengale, who does not expect Greinke to be in the mix with the Cardinals, the Boston deal is at least $30 million higher than that offered by St. Louis.

As for how the Price negotiations may have impacted talks with Jason Heyward, Nightengale believes there was budget enough for the Cardinals to have signed both, if desired.

“I think they could’ve with the money they make, the sell-out crowds, the new TV deal–it’s probably worth closer 2.5-3 billion than 1-1.5 since they have a 30% stake in the network,” he explained. “I think probably it would’ve been more, okay you sign David Price and maybe go a little cheaper and get a Justin Upton. I would think now, this would help Heyward’s cause or it would Upton’s cause, depending on which way they want to go. Do you want to spend a little bit less money and get a guy who’s only two years older than Heyward and a much better power hitter?”

“I think the Cardinals were prepared to say goodbye to him (Heyward) if they had signed Price,” added Nightengale. “Now he’s in play. The big question is just how much is he worth? People are talking about $175-200 million, that’s a whole lot of money for a guy who doesn’t hit for any power. He’s a very good player, very good defense. But you need a guy, an intimidating force in that lineup. I wouldn’t be shocked at all to see them turn to a guy like Justin Upton, who can hit 30-35 home runs a year. So the question is, how much do you value a Jason Heyward.”

The 28-year old Upton hit 26 home runs and drove in 81 runs for the San Diego Padres last season. He has hit 20 or more home runs five times and earned a little over $14 million each of the last two seasons.

By comparison, Heyward has hit over 20 home runs once in his career (27 in 2012).

“You can always bring back John Lackey, who’s going to get a 2-year deal for about $35 million from somebody,” offered Nightengale on where the Cardinals look for more pitching help. “I would think he’s either going to St. Louis, the Cubs, or Rangers. My bet is the Cubs.”

Another suggestion was Jeff Samardzija.

“His value is going to go up now just because of what the Price contract was and Zimmerman,” stated Nightengale. “It won’t take $100 million, it’ll probably take $90 million or something like that and they can get him. He’s a nice fit as a number-2 or number-3 guy. I think he’d be a much better pitcher obviously in the National League. He quit throwing his split-fingered last year, just to make sure they had clean medicals. There’s a lot of people who’ve seen those medicals–he hasn’t thrown that many innings. He didn’t pitch in college or anything, so he’s a guy that has a fresh arm. I think he’s probably worth taking a chance on and a great guy.”

photo credit: Jason Getz, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports