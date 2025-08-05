SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair is thrilled to announce heavy-hitting rock legends Night Ranger as the opening act for country music star Randy Houser at the special free Grandstand concert on Monday, August 11.

Fairgoers are invited to enjoy an unforgettable night of music—at no cost—thanks to this exclusive Grandstand performance. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m., with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. No ticket needed, but attendees will go through security screening before entering the Grandstand.

“The Illinois State Fair is one of our state’s greatest traditions, showcasing the very best of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This free Grandstand concert is a way to thank fairgoers for their continued support while making world-class entertainment accessible to everyone. I look forward to seeing families and friends from across Illinois come together for a night of incredible music and celebration.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Night Ranger has sold more than 17 million albums worldwide, performed across 4,000 stages, and captivated a radio audience of more than 1 billion. With chart-topping hits like Sister Christian, (You Can Still) Rock in America, and Don’t Tell Me You Love Me, the band has both epitomized and transcended arena rock for over four decades.

“We are excited to bring two incredible acts to the Grandstand stage for a night that showcases the best of both rock and country,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “Offering this concert for free is our way of thanking fairgoers and ensuring everyone can experience the magic of live music at the Illinois State Fair.”

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.