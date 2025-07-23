ALTON - The community is invited to downtown Alton to enjoy the final two Night Markets of the season.

From 7–10 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, and Thursday, July 31, 2025, community members can stop by Sugar Alley — the alley that runs parallel to 3rd Street and intersects State Street — for the Night Market, complete with vendors and live music. Sara McGibany with Alton Main Street noted that the events have been a great summer activity for the Alton community, and she hopes the final two nights go off without a hitch.

“It’s wonderful to see the sidewalks bustling with people. All the patio seating has people eating dinner at it. All the shops have reported that they’ve had a lot more foot traffic than a regular Thursday,” McGibany said. “Everything that we had hoped would happen has come true.”

This is the first year that Alton Main Street has hosted the Night Market in its new spot. Live music is staged in the greenspace between Catdaddy’s and Chez Marilyn, and vendors line Sugar Alley. McGibany noted that this new spot has been a positive change for the organization.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have absolutely been loving our new home on Third Street,” she said. “We have received nothing but positive reviews.”

On July 24, attendees can enjoy music by Erin Jo and the Greater Good. On July 31, Lonesome Blues will take the stage.

McGibany encourages the community to come out and enjoy the market. She believes it’s a great spot to connect, engage with local bands and vendors, and kick off the weekend early.

“It wouldn’t hurt to remind everybody that, yes, it has been hot, but by the time Night Market gets rolling, the sun is going down, and it is really comfortable between the hours of 7 and 10,” she added. “Don’t let the heat scare you away.”

For more information about the Night Markets in downtown Alton, visit the official Facebook page.

More like this: