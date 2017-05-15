LITCHFIELD – For over 46 years, Niehaus Cycle Sales, Inc. has been a destination for those who simply love to hit the open road or trails.

Located on the Historic Old Route 66 in Litchfield, Ill., right off U.S. Interstate 55, and only 45 minutes from the St. Louis metropolitan area, Niehaus Cycle Sales’ inventory is stuffed full of motorcycles, tricycles, ATVs, SxSs, scooters, accessories, apparel and much more within over 50,000-square feet of showroom space in its three buildings. The business has also specialized in offering year-round demonstration rides so its guests can have the experience how its units handle on the road or off-road before making their decision to buy.

To show thank the customers who have assisted Niehaus Cycle Sales in becoming the premier destination for motorcycles, ATVs and more, the business will be hosting its 31st Annual Customer Appreciation Days on May 19, 20 and 21.

“This event serves as a great kick start to the motorcycle season,” Brad Niehaus, co-owner of Niehaus Cycle Sales, said. "This event really attracts people from around the area and throughout the Midwest.”

World famous pin striper Scarecrow will be on hand from May 15 to May 21 for custom painting.

During the Customer Appreciation Days celebration, Niehaus Cycle Sales will feature live music every afternoon, delicious food, special door prizes and giveaways, as well as other activities to create a fun environment for people of all ages. In the past, the dealer has welcomed between 4,000 to 5,000 guests for the special event and the family-owned business hopes to attract some great crowds.

“We will have some special sales going on all of our parts, accessories and riding apparel,” Niehaus said. “As always, the event is a great opportunity to take a demo ride on some of our new Yamahas and Hondas. Plus, you can save on over 100 bikes in our pre-owned section."

In their special grand prize raffle, guests will have the chance to win a brand new, 2017 Honda Gold Wing, F6B, or Valkyrie motorcycle. In the instance that the winner would not want the bike, the winner can also choose to receive a 2017 Honda Pioneer 1000-5D and $2,500 worth of accessories. Tickets for the raffle are available for $5 each or 3 for $10. Only 6,000 are sold in this raffle.

On Saturday and Sunday, guests will be able to view three insane motorcycle stunt shows featuring the skills of three-time, back-to-back XDL Champion and professional stunt rider Bill Dixon. After the shows, Dixon will be sign autographs.

Vendors and representatives of the following brands will be onsite throughout Niehaus Cycle Sales’ Customer Appreciation Days, including: Roadsmith, CSC, Lehman Trikes, Escapade, Time Out Trailers, Inc., Progressive Suspension, Cobra, Sena, Cycle Care Formulas, Engraving by Chigger, Show Chrome Accessories, Kuryakyn, J&M Corporation, Gerbing, Nolan, Shoei, Scorpion EXO, 3D Custom Lighting, Cortech Tourmaster, F4 Customs Windshields, Air Wings, Mustang Motorcycle Seats, Saddlemen, and Olympia Moto Sports.

The 31st Annual Customer Appreciation Days kicks off on Friday, May 19, and continues Saturday, May 20. The event will conclude on Sunday, May 21 with the grand prize drawing will take place at 3 p.m. Niehaus Cycle Sales is located at 718 Old Route 66 North in Litchfield, Ill. For more information about Niehaus Cycle Sales, Customer Appreciation Days and more, please visit their website at www.niehauscycle.com or call (217) 324-6565.

