Officer Nicole MorrisWOOD RIVER - At the Wood River Council Meeting Monday night, Officer Nicole Morris took the oath of office as a Probationary Police Officer.

Officer Morris is a graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School and grew up in Wood River. Officer Morris has already received her basic police academy training and started her field training on Monday.

"We explained what great community support we have in Wood River," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "Please help us welcome Officer Morris to Wood River."

