ALTON - Congratulations to Nick Loepker of Cardiology, who is Alton Memorial Hospital's October Employee of the Month. Nick received the honor on Oct. 9, 2024, from Cardiology manager Annette Mccauley, left, and AMH president Dave Braasch. Nominations for Nick said he "is that employee of whom you wish you could have 10. He goes the extra mile for his patients and his co-workers. Nick is always willing to stay late, come in on his days off, help anyone he can in whatever way he can, and he always does this with such a positive attitude. Most people are replaceable, however, we would never be able to replicate Nick's sweet, helpful and knowledgeable nature as well as his work ethic. The thing that stands out most about Nick is the numerous compliments he receives when we call our patients. "Nick helped calm my nerves;" "Nick is so kind;" "Nick explained everything;" "Nick is so pleasant;" "Nick is the nicest person ever."