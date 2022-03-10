CARROLLTON - When someone looks back on Carrollton Hawks football history one day, there will be a central name mentioned in much of the success that has happened: retiring head coach Nick Flowers.

Flowers, who has been the head coach in Carrollton for 18 seasons, took the program to places it had never before seen. Nick and Greg Pohlman have a combined 30+ years in the program as head football coach and Pohlman lit the torch for Flowers.

Coach Flowers recorded 149 victories, seven WIVC South championships and two second-place finishes in the IHSA Class 1A football playoffs. He has been the mastermind behind the Hawks' success, with a strong group of dedicated assistants.

“It definitely has to be a lifestyle to be a head football coach today in high school,” he said. “It is a year-round proposition. I have really enjoyed this. There is no downtime with it, but I have enjoyed every minute. I feel good about my decision to retire. I took some time after the season ended to not make an emotional decision. I felt now the time was right.”

Flowers’s daughter, Lauren, is an outstanding Carrollton Hawks athlete and he wants to see her play every sport.

“She loves sports,” he said. “Lauren is a straight-A student, but when she is not in school or working on schoolwork, she wants to play sports. She wants to be a college softball player and I think she can do that.”

Coach Flowers was uncertain who would succeed him, but he said the Carrollton football program and facilities are in great shape, which is the way he wanted to go out.

He said the football coaching part has been “awesome,” but what was most enjoyable was seeing kids grow from their freshman to senior years, get married, have children and make a success of their lives after high school. Those who have worn the Kelly green and white remain in contact with Coach Flowers and it is a very tight-knit group overall.

“The life lessons of football are huge,” he said. “There is something to be said of a goal-line stand on the three-yard line. You learn a lot about work ethic and determination and the desire to win.

“I took a little time to reflect after we played in the state championship. Football has given me many opportunities and even my children some opportunities. I have tried to look at what truly makes a good football team and a good football program, then formulate a plan and set goals. The behind-the-scenes part of the game is something I have loved. I have been a student of the game of football and learned much about it over the years. I am just ready for someone else to be in charge and want to leave on my own terms.”

